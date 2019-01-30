'I can't handle her acute anger issues'

dr-love

My girlfriend is an extremely intense person. Everything we do takes on unnecessary importance for her and she reacts to everything as if it's a big deal even if it isn't. I am constantly afraid of saying or doing anything around her that may trigger some outburst. She overreacts, screams, throws things around and acts as if she's unbalanced. I want to end this relationship because I can't deal with this behaviour anymore. She refuses to speak to a counsellor and flies into a rage when I even mention anger management. How do I tell her that I don't want to be with her anymore?

It does sound as if she needs to speak to a professional, and her refusal to get help is a problem because her behaviour amounts to emotional abuse. You shouldn't put yourself in any position you aren't comfortable with, especially if you feel threatened in any way. The fact that you have dealt with a lot of this abuse should only make it easier for you to simply tell her as openly and honestly as possible that this isn't working out and let her come to terms with it in her own way. It may, at the very least, finally prompt her to get help if she really needs it.

My boyfriend is clearly not over his ex, which is a huge problem for me. I don't know how to deal with this, and the fact that he doesn't even acknowledge it only makes it harder for us to try and resolve it. How do we sort this out?

This depends upon how long the two of you have been in a relationship, because time alone can either make it possible for him to put his past behind and focus on the present or allow you and him to accept the reality of his inability to get over his ex, if that really is the case. If he refuses to acknowledge it, have you tried giving him your reasons for why you disagree?

