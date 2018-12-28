'I can't seem to attract boys at all'

dr-love

All my friends are dating, and I don't even get guys to look at me twice. I am not unattractive

Dr Love

I am 24 years old and I have never been in a relationship. All my friends are dating, and I don't even get guys to look at me twice. I am not unattractive. What can I do about this? I would like to have a boyfriend before my parents insist on an arranged marriage.

You are selling yourself short if you believe you need to do something to get people to notice you. There is nothing wrong with you, and all you need to do is meet more people. The chances of finding someone who wants to know you better is higher when you are introduced to more people, and you simply have to be yourself. This sounds like a cliché, but it's true. Putting too much pressure on yourself to get into a relationship simply because your friends aren't single, or because your parents want to marry you off, is counter-productive.

My husband has deliberately been avoiding me over the past few months, and I don't know why. He is normal when there are other people around but stops speaking unless it's related to some housework when we are alone. We don't have sex anymore and he doesn't seem very interested in me. I don't know what has gone wrong, and he doesn't even explain so I have no way of fixing it if there is a problem. What can I do?

There is obviously a problem, and you're right about not being able to fix it without knowing what it is. How long has this been going for, and has it happened before? Is he worried about something other than life at home? There can be all kinds of explanations that have nothing to do with you. Try writing him a note, explaining why you feel rejected, asking if there is anything he would like to talk about, and expressing your willingness to listen and trying to help. He needs to understand that you are on the same page.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates