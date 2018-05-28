'I desperately want to get back with my ex'

I really want to change for him and will do anything for him to be in my life again. Please help me



My boyfriend and I started off very well and had a great relationship until we began facing a few problems because of an outsider. I became insecure because of this and started to get worried about every little mistake. He broke up with me suddenly because of my behaviour and a few family problems, but apologised later and we decided to give it another chance. A month after this, I got upset with him over something trivial. He didn't apologise and, when I confronted him, said this was why he had ended it the first time. He shut me out for two days, after which I wrote a long letter swearing to change and begging him to forgive me. He has now decided never to be with me again, and his friends support his decision. I really love him and don't want to get over him. I really want to change for him and will do anything for him to be in my life again. Please help me.

— Bansari A

There are things you will both have to focus on, in order for this to work. It's obvious that there's something wrong on both sides, so blaming yourself or your behaviour doesn't really help. This can't be done without his support, because it takes two people to work together. If he refuses to give this relationship another chance, there's not much you can do, because you can't force something to happen. I suggest you send him a message asking if he wants to give this another chance or, at the very least, talk about what can be done to help him understand your point of view. If he doesn't agree, you may simply have to move on, consoling yourself with the fact that you tried your best. There's no point beating yourself and struggling to save a relationship on your own, because the problems will eventually crop up again. You deserve happiness, and it may not necessarily be with this guy.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

