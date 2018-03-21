'I don't want her to be with me only for presents'

I want to surprise my girlfriend with something she has been wanting for a long time

I want to surprise my girlfriend with something she has been wanting for a long time, but I'm afraid she will think of me as someone she needs to be with just because I buy her gifts. What should I do?

You make it sound as if you buy her gifts daily. If you don't want to get her something, don't. When you get someone a gift though, you must understand that it's because you want to let the person know you care. That is the only thing that ought to matter. If you think it's your gifts alone that keep this relationship alive, the two of you have a problem.



I am very close to a girl who has been my friend since we were in school. We have always shared everything and told each other anything we felt like because that's the kind of relationship we used to have. A few days ago, she told me she had a dream that involved the two of us having sex. I didn't say anything and just cracked a few jokes, but she has been a little different around me since then. It's not like before, where we could talk about anything. I now feel as if she weighs her words before saying something. I don't know if this is because of how I reacted to her dream or because she's trying to tell me something and I'm not getting the message. I would love to have my friend back the way she used to be, but I don't know what to say or do to make this happen. What do you suggest?

If the two of you really are as close as you claim to be, I'm not sure why there has to be any awkwardness when a simple, open conversation can sort this out. What exactly are you afraid of? If she has feelings for you, and you don't feel the same way, would it be so hard to simply talk about it?



