'I have a fetish for long black hair'

dr-love

Over the past couple of years, I have been increasingly attracted to nice hair. If it's long, black, thick and shining, it makes me happy. I couldn't find a girl with this kind of hair to marry, so I began visiting massage parlours. I found a girl with great hair at one parlour and began visiting her regularly because I enjoyed her hair. This went on for three years, until she quit and married someone. This upset me a lot. It took me a long time to find someone else with the same kind of hair. Is this normal behaviour or do I need some kind of treatment? - Vasant P

Two things that stand out here. First, the fact that your fetish for hair makes it difficult for you to have relationships with people who don't meet that standard. Second, you equate visiting massage parlours with some sort of intimacy on account of a woman's hair. There is definitely something that is preventing you from being intimate with people who do not meet some predetermined criteria you have set for yourself. If you haven't considered speaking to a professional, maybe you should. At the very least, it may help you understand why you have this particular fetish and, perhaps, enable you to have a relationship with someone outside a massage parlour. Either way, it makes sense to discuss this with someone because you can't hope to find intimacy without a real relationship forever.

What is the best way to propose to my girlfriend without it becoming too cheesy? She hates drama.

I'm not sure what you mean because people have different ideas of what is dramatic and what isn't. If she is a no-nonsense person who would appreciate you just telling her how you feel and asking her if she reciprocates, that may be the best way to do it.

