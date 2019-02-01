'I have a huge crush on a friend'

dr-love

A few weeks ago though, I happened to tell a mutual friend how I feel about this girl, and she somehow found out about this conversation. Since that day, she doesn't really talk to me anymore.

I have had a huge crush on a friend of mine for a while now. She and I live in the same neighbourhood. We were in school together and now go to the same college. We used to chat often, and I thought we were quite close. A few weeks ago though, I happened to tell a mutual friend how I feel about this girl, and she somehow found out about this conversation. Since that day, she doesn't really talk to me anymore. She avoids me when I'm in college and doesn't say anything beyond hello when we run into each other anywhere else. I want to speak to her and tell her how I feel, but I get the feeling she is no longer interested in having any conversation with me because I have freaked her out in some way. How do I manage to resolve this?

The two of you have a history, so asking for a few minutes of her time shouldn't be too difficult. I suggest you come right out and tell her how you feel and ask her if this upsets her in some way. If it does, maybe you should tell her you would still like to be friends, and that she shouldn't throw away your friendship just because she doesn't have the same kind of feelings for you. She needs to understand that you will respect her decision, but you also have to be patient and give her time to deal with this. She will come to terms with it eventually, and deal with any potential awkwardness.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates