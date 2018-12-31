'I have a huge crush on my teacher'

dr-love

I have been attracted to a teacher since I first met him a few months ago. I can't stop daydreaming or thinking about him

I am a teenage school-going student. I have been attracted to a teacher since I first met him a few months ago. I can't stop daydreaming or thinking about him. I try and engage him in conversation more than I do with anyone else, be it in person or via Facebook messaging. I am always eager to attend his lectures and, whenever I am unable to, I find myself in despair. Sometimes I don't understand why I am crushing on a teacher, who is much older than me. How do I deal with this type of a crush?

- Awesome Rainbow

It's fairly normal to be infatuated with someone older, especially at a time when you are being exposed to new ideas about life. Your teacher begins to acquire a sort of quasi-protective role, and respect can easily turn to infatuation. You have to recognise that you will outgrow this though. The relationship between a teacher and student is sacred, and your search for a father figure shouldn't test the sacredness of that relationship. Learn what you can from your teacher but recognise that there can be nothing between the two of you. You are not an adult yet.

I have been in a relationship for seven years but whenever I mention marriage, he makes an excuse. He promptly changes the topic and fights with me. He says we will marry but adds that he needs more time. I don't think he wants to marry me. What should I do?

- Sana S

You will have to give yourself a threshold, and inform him of what it is, if you don't want to stay in this state of uncertainty forever. You are entitled to know whether or not your relationship will move to another level, and he owes you that information. Tell him how long you are prepared to wait, after which it may make sense to decide what you wish to do next.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send them on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

