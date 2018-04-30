'I think my boyfriend is not interested in me anymore'

I have been with my boyfriend for seven years in a long distance relationship during which we have had our share of ups and downs that have changed us. I am not an unreasonable person

I have been with my boyfriend for seven years in a long distance relationship during which we have had our share of ups and downs that have changed us. I am not an unreasonable person. I am tolerant, understanding and always put myself in his shoes, because I know there are things about his life that are out of both our hands. I recently gained weight and started to get the feeling that he was not as interested in me as he used to be. At first, we used to chat all the time, but I now feel as if he is distant and emotionally unavailable. Whenever he knows I will meet him, he bombards me with messages and is very sweet, but stops being attentive the minute I leave. I know he's busy, but it takes just 10 minutes to check in on someone and show some interest. I love him a lot and, when I'm with him, he's amazing and caring. When we're not together, he's cold and distant. I don't know how this will help us grow as a couple. I feel as if he is pushing me away or would rather speak to someone he finds more attractive. I don't want advice on leaving him, because I want this to work and us to go back to how we once were.

— Rasha A

If you are sure you want to do what it takes to make this work, he is the one who has to pull his weight. I suggest you tell him why you think there's a problem, and ask if he believes there's a future, because it is only when he is on the same page as you are, and wants it to work equally, that the two of you will manage to pull this off. Distance will obviously continue to be a problem, and may explain why his moods change so suddenly, so the sooner you both address it and look for a solution, the better.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates