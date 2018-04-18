'I want to elope with my boyfriend, but he's not ready'

My boyfriend cares about me a lot and thinks we should marry, too, but we have been struggling to convince our parents for a number of reasons

I have been in a relationship for two years now, and think I am ready to take this to the next level. My boyfriend cares about me a lot and thinks we should marry, too, but we have been struggling to convince our parents for a number of reasons. I think we should elope, because it's the simplest thing to do and takes care of a lot of issues, but he refuses. He says he won't be able to support me financially and wants me to wait. I am ready to take up a job and make this work, but how can I if he won't even trust me to take this step and try to make this happen? I am disillusioned with him because of his inability to agree with me on what I think is an important life-changing decision. How can I get him to understand that?

He cares about you, wants to take this to the next level, too, and isn't talking about ending it despite the objections from both your parents. In other words, it seems as if he is being fairly supportive and wants this to work as much as you do. If his objections to eloping stem from a very practical need, shouldn't you both discuss the implications of this before assuming it will work out well in advance? Shouldn't you give him the benefit of doubt too? Maybe you're perfectly capable of finding a job and making this work, but have you done any homework on what you can do and earn in order for him to believe you can do it? This isn't about trust in you or your relationship; it's more about making economic sense, which is not a bad thing. If you can both talk about how exactly you plan to make this work, with numbers and bank statements, why won't he see your point of view? Being romantic is important, but so is being a realist because life, unfortunately for us, is not a romantic comedy.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

