'I want to make our relationship work, but he's given up'

Illustration/ Ravi Jadhav

My boyfriend and I have been having some serious problems over the past couple of months. We fight a lot and it seems as if this isn't going to work out much longer. I know we are both stressed about other things though, which is probably why we take out this frustration on each other, even though he doesn't recognise this. I want to stay with him and believe we can emerge stronger and happier if we stick together for a while and give this another shot. He is convinced that there's nothing more to be done to save our relationship. I have been trying to find a way to get him to see where I'm coming from, but he has given up. Is there anything I can do about this?

You can tell him why you believe the two of you are having problems, if you recognise that there are external factors to blame. It's easy to give up, of course, because avoiding arguments is always a preferred option for some people. It takes two people to get on to the same page and recognise why these issues exist. Both of you have to value your relationship equally in order to try and save it. If he believes nothing can be done, it means he doesn't see it the same way you do. Unless he changes his mind about that, there is not much you can do.

How long does it take for two people to recognise they have something special? I have been with someone for a year now, and feel as if things should change and we should have a deeper connection.

There isn't a fixed time frame within which this is supposed to happen, because it depends entirely on the people in a relationship. If you feel things need to change, have you initiated conversations with your partner or spoken about how you feel? Does your partner feel the same way? You have to speak about what you both want from this.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

