'I'm in love with a guy I chatted with 7 years ago'

I had a chat with someone via Facebook in 2011. He insisted on meeting me several times, but I declined. I have yet to meet him, but I think I am deeply in love with him and can't seem to get him out of my mind. I wished him on his birthday recently, but he didn't respond. I wish there was a way of letting him know how I feel about him. Please help.

— Radha M

This sounds extremely confusing to me. You say it has been seven years since that first chat. How exactly can you be so sure about being in love, when the two of you have yet to meet? If you can't get him out of your mind, why have you made no effort to meet him over all these years? What are you basing your feelings of love upon? Neither of you knows what the other is like, he does not respond to your messages, and you haven't mentioned if either of you has spent the past couple of years talking about anything. This sounds like a movie script you have created for yourself; one that is far removed from reality. If you have feelings for him, insist on meeting and telling him how you feel. If he doesn't respond, it's obvious he has a different movie in his head. Don't waste another seven years thinking about this.

My friends insist I must lose weight if I want to find a boyfriend, but I have never had any problems with my body. I also believe someone should like me for who I am. I love my friends a lot, but they put this pressure on me all the time, which makes it very difficult for me to spend time with them. Whenever we go out, it always ends up with a discussion about my body. What can I do to stop this?

Find new friends. Don't change who you are for anyone.

