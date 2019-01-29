'My boyfriend cheats on me all the time'

dr-love

Not a single year has passed without him cheating on me with the same woman. She is our colleague, so it's impossible to avoid.

My boyfriend and I have been in a relationship for 4 years now. Not a single year has passed without him cheating on me with the same woman. She is our colleague, so it's impossible to avoid. She was also a close friend of his and has supported him on many occasions, which makes me feel guilty for even suggesting that he break off all contact with her. Every time they resume contact, he cheats on me. He always says he is doing it so that she doesn't feel bad. I have now turned into this person who is stressed and wary of his actions. He has promised to change, but I can't start trusting him yet. He is very caring, and I love him a lot, but I don't want to be in the way if he wants to be with someone else. He repeatedly says he doesn't want to. What do I do to bring that calm and balance back into our relationship?

- Ruhi C

To put things into perspective, you are with someone who cheats on you constantly, says he doesn't want to be with someone else but is anyway, and wants you to accept this? I'm not sure if he's the one fooling you, or you're the one fooling yourself. Have you considered speaking to a close friend or family member about this, and asking for their opinion? Cheating on someone to make sure another person doesn't feel bad doesn't really make sense at all. The way I see it, he doesn't respect you or this relationship, irrespective of how loving he is with you. People who claim to love other people do not cheat on them; it really is as simple as that. Maybe you're trying to fix something that has been broken for a while now. You seem to have given him enough chances, and he seems to have squandered them all and go to your colleague anyway. Try and process that logically and think about what you owe to yourself.

