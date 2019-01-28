'My boyfriend is still in touch with his ex'

dr-love

It seems as if my guy is serious about me, too. However, based on what I know of him, I feel as if he is still not over his ex

I have been seeing someone for a year now and our parents know about our relationship. It seems as if my guy is serious about me, too. However, based on what I know of him, I feel as if he is still not over his ex. She cheated on him, even though he was serious about her. I know he is still in touch with her. It troubles me that she still has a hold over him, even though he lives overseas. I am really confused about this. I like the security this relationship gives me, but still feel as if we are not compatible and this makes me very upset. I am not sure how and what I should do to make things better.

- Sara

There are two separate issues here. First, your boyfriend's relationship with his ex. You believe he isn't over her, although he is with you and not even in the same city she is in. If the two of you have been together for a year now, that's also a year since he was with her. If this bothers you, tell him it does. Ask him what he can do to make it easier for you to deal with him still being in touch with her. Also ask yourself if he has done or said anything to give you the impression that he wants to be with her, while being serious about you. The second issue about compatibility should worry you more, because it deals with the two of you rather than a third person. It takes time for people in a relationship to understand each other and arrive at a place where they are comfortable with each other's likes, dislikes and differences. Honesty, communication and trust take time to build, and you may simply have to be with him a while longer to feel more comfortable about this. I suggest you take it one step at a time, and you will both get to a better place together.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

