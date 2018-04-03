'My family issues are affecting my relationship'

I have been dealing with all kinds of family problems for a while now, which is affecting my relationship with my boyfriend drastically

I have been dealing with all kinds of family problems for a while now, which is affecting my relationship with my boyfriend drastically. He has nothing to do with it, but the stuff at home is so frustrating that I inevitably end up fighting with him about it. I take all my frustration out on him, which I know is completely unfair, but which I can't seem to stop doing either. He has been very patient with me so far, but I don't know how he or anyone in his position can continue to be supportive of this kind of behaviour. At the same time, it doesn't seem as if my problems at home are going to go away any time soon. I am afraid my relationship with him will end soon if I don't take steps to sort this out. What do you suggest I do?

It's great that you recognise the role he is playing in your life during this difficult period. It's also great that you aren't taking his support for granted. It's obvious that he recognises what you're going through, which is probably why he has managed to be so helpful despite your own acknowledged bad behaviour. Why don't you simply tell him how much you appreciate what he's doing, try and get him to understand that you don't mean to be frustrated with him, and work this out together?

My boyfriend insists on tagging along whenever I go out with my friends. He says he feels left out if I don't call him. I don't like him coming along all the time, and my friends don't feel very comfortable with him either, but what can I do without hurting his feelings?

Why can't you just tell him how you feel, or go without informing him? He's not a toddler, is he? If he feels left out, ask him to make some friends of his own. Why is this even a problem? Talk about it and sort it out.

