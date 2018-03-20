'My girlfriend ended our relationship for no reason'

My girlfriend simply said it wasn't what she wanted and walked out. What should I do?



Illustration/Uday Mohite



My girlfriend ended our relationship two weeks ago, for no reason at all. She simply said it wasn't what she wanted and walked out. What should I do?

Are you sure there was absolutely no reason? Have you thought about the past couple of weeks and what she may or may not have been saying? Have you spoken to friends to see if they picked up on clues you didn't? Why would anyone simply walk out without a reason, irrespective of whether the reason is a good or bad one? Send her a message and ask. Or ask people who are close to her. Don't assume she's at fault either, because a lot of relationships end simply because one person has failed to listen.

My boyfriend and I have been together for five years now, and I have been cheating on him with someone from work for the past two months. I know this is wrong, and I want to end it, but the problem is he makes it harder for me just by being uncaring and uninteresting. If I tell him I'm going out with a friend, he doesn't even bother to ask who the friend is. He assumes I will never leave him, which is why I began seeing this colleague in the first place. I know I'm justifying a horrible thing, but I wish my boyfriend would just pay attention to me. If he did, I would end this other fling at once and be faithful. Should I end both relationships? Am I a horrible person for lying to two men?

I can't comment on whether you are horrible or not, but cheating on someone, irrespective of what the reasons are, is wrong because it means you don't have a relationship anymore. You say he doesn't care about you, so why not simply end it instead of cheating on him? You clearly believe there is no hope for it, or you wouldn't have agreed to a relationship with someone else.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates