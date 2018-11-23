'My girlfriend pays little heed to my advice'

dr-love

I think my girlfriend has made the wrong decision about choosing to join a company, but she refuses to accept my argument even though I am on her side

What is the best way to convince someone that they are wrong about something? I think my girlfriend has made the wrong decision about choosing to join a company, but she refuses to accept my argument even though I am on her side. We have had a few fights about this and I just want to prevent her from making a huge mistake with her career.

She is an adult, as are you. Adults are capable of making their own decisions and choosing or ignoring advice as they see fit. You may mean well, but she is entitled to making mistakes and learning from them too.

I went on a second date with a girl I was introduced to a few months ago. The first date was boring, because we didn't chat much, so I asked her out again. We had a little more conversation this time, but there were no sparks and it didn't feel as if either of us enjoyed ourselves much. I thought there was no point meeting again after that. The thing is, when I had a conversation with a common friend this week, she told me that the girl had a great time and was looking forward to meeting me again. I was surprised, because that is not the signal I was getting, but maybe I was wrong. I don't dislike her, so I'm thinking of giving this another chance and asking her out again. Am I wasting my time?

The only person who can really answer that question is you. Mixed signals are common, because it takes a while for us all to be able to read another person correctly, but you make this sound like an exercise instead of something interesting. If you like this girl, and want to get to know her better, you should meet her again by all means. If this seems like a chore, and you think of meeting her simply because someone says she may be interested in you, you're probably doing it for the wrong reasons.

