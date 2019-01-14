'My girlfriend spends too much'

dr-love

Should I tell my girlfriend that her spending habits bother me?

Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

No harm talking about it. If she is an adult spending her own money, you have a right to your opinion, but she also has a right to do what she wants to do.

I have been in a relationship with a guy for 5 years. He lives in another city and we love each other a lot. Recently though, he took a loan on my name saying he would pay the EMIs. Now, when it's time to pay, his behaviour has changed. He enjoys his life and stresses me out day and night. I am worried because I helped him out, but he now behaves like a hypocrite. I haven't even mentioned this to my family. I am stuck and helpless. What should I do?

— Sonal H

You're not stuck, nor are you helpless. It's obvious that, even if your boyfriend says he loves you a lot, it clearly doesn't prevent him from using you for your money. If this hasn't convinced you that he isn't what he claims to be, the sooner you understand that, the better. The next thing you need to do is talk to someone about this, because there are legal implications. If you can't speak to your family, for whatever reason, talk to a friend or relative. Speak to a senior colleague. You can also speak to your boyfriend and inform him that you intend to speak to the police, in the event of fraud. You don't have to pay the EMI on someone else's behalf if you haven't even taken the money, especially if there is a paper trail that proves this. Speak to the bank too, and find out what your legal options are. The important thing to keep in mind is that there are avenues open to you, even if you think there aren't. Get professional advice, and then take steps to make sure you don't repeat this mistake with anyone, irrespective of how much they claim to love you.

