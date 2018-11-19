dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been dating two girls for the past six months and they recently found out about each other. They now want me to choose one of them and stop dating the other. I'm afraid they will both break up with me if I choose one though, so I don't know what to do. Should I lie to them both and continue with both relationships until I can decide at my own time? I know this is wrong, but I don't want them both to abandon me. What should I do?

You should be single until you learn to treat people with the respect they deserve.

I am a 40-year-old man and, until recently, I enjoyed having sex with my wife. It has been a problem lately though, especially while using contraceptives like condoms. I find it difficult to be aroused and can't have intercourse for as long as I would like to. Is it safe to use another kind of contraceptive? My wife doesn't feel comfortable with female contraceptives, so I don't know what to do. Can you advise me on this?

- Chiranjit S

I'm afraid I can't offer you any advice on contraceptives, because only a healthcare professional is qualified to do so. I suggest you speak to a doctor or counsellor who can help you deal with arousal and other problems you may be experiencing. It may make sense to take your wife along as well, so she understands how female contraceptives work.

My girlfriend says I talk too much, but my friends don't have a problem with me at all. Should I change just to make her happy?

Why do you have to do something drastic? Why can't you simply try not saying much while you're with her until you get a sense of what she expects? It takes time for two people to understand each other. Your friends may be used to how you are, while she may take a while to be more accepting. Why should this be a problem?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

