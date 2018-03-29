'She wants me to spend less time with my colleagues'

I have been dating a guy for a few months, and we have been getting along very well. He wants us to have a relationship, but recently told me that he has some health issues that may require surgery



Illustration/Uday Mohite



I have been dating a guy for a few months, and we have been getting along very well. He wants us to have a relationship, but recently told me that he has some health issues that may require surgery. These aren't life-threatening procedures, and I don't want to talk about specifics because it's a personal matter, but I have been wondering if it makes sense to have a relationship if he's going to be in a hospital for a prolonged period of time. I know this is selfish of me, but I can't help thinking about how the relationship will last under the strain of being with someone who won't be able to go out with me as often as possible. Should I just tell him how I feel about this and explain why I can't do it? Won't that hurt him even more?

If you have doubts about being able to be there for him, for whatever reason, I'm afraid this doesn't sound very promising. Relationships are about people choosing to be with each other through thick and thin, not just two people hanging out together when times are great because they like having a good time together. If you don't think this is going to work out even before it has begun, it's not going to and you should tell him how you feel. As for hurting him, won't your rejection do that anyway? It's still better to be honest than to lie about how you feel.

My girlfriend wants me to avoid spending time with my office colleagues because she thinks some of the pretty women who work with me may end up stealing me from her. I work with a modelling agency, which is probably why she is so paranoid. Isn't this childish?

It is, if she doesn't have enough trust in your relationship to know that a grown man can't simply be 'stolen away' (what does that even mean?) by someone else. You should both work on building mutual trust.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates