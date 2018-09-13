'What should I do if my parents don't like him?'

dr-love

What if my parents don't like my boyfriend?

Should I tell my parents about my boyfriend even though I know they won't like him?

That depends upon the kind of relationship you have with your parents and why you think they won't like him.

I am a 29-year-old and dated a guy for a year-and-a-half when I was 17, although it was more of a friendship than a relationship. It was casual, and we used to chat a lot until we lost contact after I went to college. I had two more relationships in college, and one after that. My first boyfriend reached out to me a couple of times, and even invited me to his wedding, but I didn't respond. I have been single for four years now. I recently reached out to him on Facebook and we began chatting. We met a few times and then kissed. In the meantime, my parents got me engaged to someone. He says he loves his wife and can't leave her, so he wants me to get married to the person my parents have chosen. At the same time, I have fallen in love with him and can't help it. I desperately want him in my life. I don't know if he loves me the way I do, but I lost him once and don't want to lose him again. What should I do?

— Raim A

If he loves his wife and can't leave her, what exactly do you hope to accomplish by being with him? Not wanting to lose him again is justified, of course, but I don't see how this is a sensible approach considering he isn't single. You have the option of not going ahead with the marriage your parents have arranged for you, because you shouldn't be forced to live with someone you don't want, but your desire to have your old flame back in your life doesn't make sense. He wants you to marry someone else, too, so the only person who seems confused is you. Desperately wanting someone isn't reason enough.

