'Why is my girlfriend going for dinner with her ex?'

Is it okay for my girlfriend to meet her ex-boyfriend for dinner?

She's dating you, not him, so why should it not be okay? Also, why do you assume she needs your permission? She isn't doing anything wrong, and being in touch with an ex is not a crime.

I was in a relationship with a girl for over three years. We ended it a number of times during this period, always over minor disagreements, but she always made sure we would patch things up. I lost my temper with her a couple of days ago, because of something her friend did. In anger, I asked her to return some money I had lent her. I didn't mean it, but she ended our relationship because of what I said. She has now blocked me on w and doesn't even want to speak with me. Please help me. I want her back.

— Aldren D

If you are aware that what you did was wrong, and are simply trying to get her to understand that you realise your mistake, I'm sure you can find a way of reaching out to her, via a friend or something. The important thing is whether or not she will believe you, considering the number of times you claim to have done this in the past. It seems to me as if you took her for granted all these years, which is what you need to tell her. No one likes being in the position she was in, especially not for three years, so I suggest you try and talk about that, instead of merely apologising for this recent disagreement. Write to her, be honest about how you feel, tell her what you intend to change, and then hope that she forgives you one more time, like she has on every occasion before this. If she does forgive you, please realise that there's a limit to how many times someone can look the other way.

