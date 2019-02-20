national

He has been instrumental in Manpower Rationalization, Skill Development initiatives, escalation of medical facilities for SECL employees and such other assignments of HR Department.

Dr. R. S. Jha, Director (Personnel), SECL presented the 'Pride of HR Profession in PSU Award'

Dr. R S Jha, Director (Personnel), SECL has been conferred with the "Pride of HR Profession (in PSU)" Award at 27th edition of World HRD Congress held at Hotel Taj Lands End, Mumbai on 16th February 2019.

During his tenure as the Director (Personnel), Dr. R. S. Jha has proved to be a strategic professional who displays participative management style in the fast-paced diverse workforce. He has been instrumental in Manpower Rationalization, Skill Development initiatives, escalation of medical facilities for SECL employees and such other assignments of HR Department. These initiatives have not only been popular amongst the employees but have been widely applauded by HR fraternity across the country. Dr. Jha, has also been instrumental in implementing various government welfare schemes, in SECL like the Swacch Vidhyalaya, Skill India, etc.

Dr. Jha is a member on the Board of SECL as well as it’s two subsidiaries, viz. Chhattisgarh East Railway Ltd. (CERL) and Chhattisgarh East-West Railway Ltd. (CEWRL). He is Board Of Trustee (BOT) member of Coal Mines Provident Fund Organization (CMPFO) and also served as Chairman, Board of Governors, Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme-II, Government Engineering College, Bilaspur.

Pride of HR Profession (in PSU)" Award to Dr. R. S. Jha, D(P), SECL, stands testimony to the immense work he had undertaken especially in HR function for the betterment of Coal Industry. World HRD Congress is a premier platform of Professional Managers, practitioners, academicians in various functions of Human Resource, Personnel Management, Industrial Relations, etc. The three-day conference of World HRD Congress from 15th to 17th Feb 2019 at Mumbai brought together over 2000 senior professionals and leaders from more than 50 countries.

