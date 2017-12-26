Dr Reddy's launches generic cancer injection in US

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories today said it has launched a generic version of Melphalan Hydrochloride for injection, used in the treatment of cancer, in the US. The launch follows approval of Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories today said it has launched a generic version of Melphalan Hydrochloride for injection, used in the treatment of cancer, in the US. The launch follows approval of Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Alkeran marketed by Apotex Inc, by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), it said in a statement.



Citing IMS Health data, the company said the Alkeran brand and generic had US sales of approximately USD 107 million for the most recent 12 months ended October 2017. "Dr Reddy's Melphalan Hydrochloride for injection is available in a carton containing one single-dose clear glass vial of freeze-dried melphalan hydrochloride equivalent to 50mg melphalan and one 10 ml clear glass vial of sterile diluent," it said. Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories closed at Rs 2,360.25 apiece, up 1.17 per cent from the previous close on the BSE.

