Dr Sanjay Agarwala: With advanced tech, patients can go home 2-3 days after surgery

Dr Sanjay Agarwala says innovations have given a new lease on life to patients

D Sanjay Agarwala, head orthopaedics, P D Hinduja Hospital. Pic/Bipin Kokate

A 37-year-old who fractured her hip could move with a walker the day after her surgery, thanks to advanced technology. In a presentation on advanced technology, Dr Sanjay Agarwala, director professional services, head orthopaedics, P D Hinduja Hospital and consultant at Breach Candy Hospital, showed how it has given a new lease on life to such patients. He was speaking at the Multispecialty C Ward Annual Conference in Garware Club on Sunday.

Gone are the days when for an orthopaedic surgery, patients had to apply for leave for months for recovery. Now, due to advances in technology, patients can start walking within a day of surgery. This has also improved post-operative pain control.

Dr Agarwala gave the example of the 37-year-old woman who fractured her hip, and underwent a surgery where a Titanium Trochanteric Fixation Nail (TFN) was used to support the unstable fracture. This system improves the resistance to varus collapse and rotation of the fractured part that helps control the cutouts (damage). With his innovation, the patient was on her feet on the second day of the surgery with the help of a walker.

"No patient wants to stay in a hospital for a long period. So, such new advancements have helped us send patients home after surgeries within 2-3 days, which was impossible to think of few years back," said Agarwala.

Dr Agarwala also highlighted how through virtual reality, it has become easier for doctors to learn operative procedures through simulators. "Also, 3D printing has acted as a boon for patients. With this printing, we can manufacture customised parts that give proper support and strength in repairing any trauma or fractures," he said.

"With the new inventions every day, we can say proudly that it is possible to restore youth to people," he added. He also emphasised the need for patients to visit doctors at the earliest, especially in trauma which can help control the adverse effects.

