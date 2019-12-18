Dr. Shreeram Lagoo passes away; Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee pay tributes

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Veteran actor and a stalwart in Marathi theatre and cinema, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo breathed his last at the age of 92 in Pune. On Tuesday night, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo passed away at the age of 92 at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. He passed away following age-related health issues, family sources said.

The veteran actor is known for his prominent roles in Marathi plays such as "Natsamrat" and "Himalayachi Saoli", and films like "Pinjra" that made him popular. In Bollywood, Lagoo essayed memorable roles in films like "Ek Din Achanak", "Gharonda", "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar" and "Laawaris". He played Gopal Krishna Gokhale in Richard Attenborough's "Gandhi". Lagoo, who was affectionately known as "Doctor" in the theatre circles was also known for his progressive and rationalist views.

As the news of Lagoo's death spread, prominent personalities across politics, sports, and entertainment industry paid rich tributes to the veteran actor. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter and paid homage to the late actor. In his tribute, Javadekar said that Dr. Shreeram Lagoo was a unique theatre actor who dominated the silver screen and created impact. He was a social activist simultaneously.

Here's what Prakash Kavadekar tweeted:

My tributes to all time great artist Shreeram Lagoo. We have lost a versatile personality. A unique theatre actor dominated silver screen and created impact. He was social activists simultaneously. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 17, 2019

Besides Javadekar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also paid homage to the late veteran actor.

Dr. Shreeram Lagoo personified versatility and brilliance. Through the years, he enthralled audiences with outstanding performances. His work will be remembered for years to come. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2019

Paying rich tributes, Thackeray said that there was nobody like Dr. Shreeram Lagoo. While PM Modi said that Dr. Lagoo's work will be remembered for years to come.

"à¤®à¤°à¤¾à¤ à¥ÂÂ à¤°à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤­à¥ÂÂà¤®à¥ÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂ à¤²à¤¾à¤¡à¤ÂÂà¤¾ à¤¨à¤ÂÂà¤¸à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¾à¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤®à¤¾à¤µà¤²à¤¾ à¤ÂÂà¤¹à¥ÂÂ. "à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤²à¥ÂÂ à¤¬à¤¹à¥ÂÂ, à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤² à¤¬à¤¹à¥ÂÂ; à¤ªà¤£ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¤® à¤¹à¤¾à¤ÂÂ!"

-à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤®à¤ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂ à¤®à¤¾. à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂ. à¤ÂÂà¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤§à¤µ à¤¬à¤¾à¤³à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤¬ à¤ à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂ à¤¯à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂ à¤¡à¥ÂÂ. à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤²à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¯à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤¨à¤¾ à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤§à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤²à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂ à¤°à¥ÂÂà¤ªà¤£ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤²à¥ÂÂ. — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) December 17, 2019

He even mentioned about mentioned Lagoo's roles in the play "Natsamrat" and films such as "Pinjra" and "Simhasan" (in which Lagoo played a minister eyeing the CM's post).

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat also paid homage to the veteran actor of Marathi and Bollywood film industry. NCP leader and MLA Ajit Pawar said that the passing away of Lagoo is "painful" as he paid respects to the actor.

à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤¯à¥ÂÂà¤·à¥ÂÂà¤ à¤ÂÂ à¤­à¤¿à¤¨à¥ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤£à¤¿ à¤¸à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤¿à¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤¡à¥ÂÂ. à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤²à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¯à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤²à¥ÂÂ. à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤®à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤³à¤µà¤³à¥ÂÂà¤¬à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤¦à¤²à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¬à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤§à¤¿à¤²à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¯à¥ÂÂà¤·à¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤­à¤° à¤ÂÂà¤ªà¤²à¥ÂÂ. à¤°à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤­à¥ÂÂà¤®à¥ÂÂ,à¤ÂÂà¤¿à¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤ªà¤ÂÂ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤·à¥ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂ à¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤²à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯ à¤¯à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤ÂÂà¤¹à¥ÂÂ. à¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤¨à¤¾ à¤­à¤¾à¤µà¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤£ à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤§à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤²à¥ÂÂ. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) December 17, 2019

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule also paid their tribute to the late veteran actor. While Sule remembered Dr. Lagoo as an outstanding contributor to the field of theater and cinema; NCP chief said that the state has lost a great actor.

Saddened at the passing away of veteran actor Dr Shriram Lagoo. An accomplished thespian, his role portrayals were a hallmark of many Hindi films, Marathi films and stage for over four decades. My condolences to his family and fans — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 17, 2019

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called Lagoo an "accomplished thespian". In her tribute, the TRMC chief paid homage to the veteran actor.

Dr. Shreeram Lagoo is survived by his wife, actor Deepa Lagoo, a son and a daughter.

