Dr Zakir Naik released a video claiming Interpol has cancelled Red Corner Notice

Agency cancels Red Corner Notice, cites political and religious bias as reason

Controversial Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik released a video on Saturday through his representatives, claiming that the Interpol has cancelled the Red Corner Notice (RCN) against him. Naik says that the development has relieved him a lot. The move comes as a major jolt to Indian authorities that have been strongly pursuing cases against Naik.



NIA spokesperson Inspector General Alok Mittal confirmed this, and said, "NIA's request for Red Notice against Zakir Naik was not accepted by Interpol as charge sheet had not been filed when the request was submitted. Now, NIA will submit a fresh request as charge sheet has already been filed in the concerned NIA court in Mumbai."

Naik's representative Arif Malik released a statement on Saturday stating that Interpol has instructed its offices worldwide to delete all data on Naik. Malik also released a video in which Naik said, "I would have been much more relieved if my own Indian government and own Indian agencies had given me justice and cleared me from all false charges. I am sure it will happen soon." The Interpol contended that there was a severe lack of evidentiary basis, political and religious bias, and a lack of international interest that prompted the decision.

