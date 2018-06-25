Dr Zeus: I am working on a Sufi EP

Celebrated for his uptempo dance tracks, Dr Zeus says he plans to follow his latest album with one that features slow numbers

Dr Zeus

Your song, Tha Tha, has crossed six million views since two weeks of its release. Tell us about it and how it's different from your latest releases - Woofer, Vamos and Lado Rani?

Tha Tha is a special number. The desi song was made to introduce my friend, Preet Singh, to the music industry. Fateh Doe has amazing rap parts in it and Zora Randhawa has a cameo in the video. My album, Global Injection, contains different types of songs [and Tha Tha is the fourth release]. While Woofer is a hip-hop, urban song, Vamos was more reggaeton and moombahton. Lado Rani is a dance number, so we decided Tha Tha would have a desi flavour. It reminds you of North India.

It seems like only uptempo numbers appeal to you.

I have created many slow-paced songs, but, people remember me only for my club bangers. I love slow-paced numbers. In fact, I had planned to include a couple of them in my album, but we went ahead with the energetic ones [to keep the album uniform]. I am planning to release another album that will only have slow songs. It will mostly feature Sufi numbers. I am working on a Sufi EP.

Why have you stayed away from Bollywood for a while?

I feel, I have earned enough respect all over the world for the work I do. If Bollywood requires my style, the makers are welcome to knock at my door. I am only making music that the public enjoys. I can't stick to formula, and, that's why, I maintain a distance from Bollywood. My fans got a taste of my music (Kamlee) in Happy New Year (2014). I also did three songs (Bam Bam, Billi Kat Gayee and Hum To Yaaro Latak Gaye) in Kapil Sharma-starrer Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015). I'm sure I'll do more films in the future.

In fact, I have a collection of songs that can make it to Hindi or Punjabi films, but I haven't approached music companies or production houses yet. As soon as I'm done with this album, I'll concentrate on that.

Reports suggest that you are working on a single with Gippy Grewal.

That's not true. I'm focusing on my upcoming EP, which will mark my collaboration with Sukhwinder Singh and Nooran sisters. I'm also working on Amrinder Gill's next album.

