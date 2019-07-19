Dragging the conversation

things-to-do

Join a meet-up of like-minded people who will discuss all things drag at a Bandra venue this weekend

American drag artiste Lawhore Vagistan was in India recently

It's happening slowly, but surely. Drag culture is picking up in India in a steady manner, with a few artistes like Miss Rani and Betta Non-Stop gaining international attention. But there are still some misconceptions. Firstly, it's not meant for trans people only. Anyone can dress in drag. And secondly, it's a performance art form just like, say, dancing is.

Now, following International Drag Day on July 16, a meet-up at a Bandra venue this weekend will bring together a cross-section of people who'll discuss facets of the culture. The aim is to clear the air about what it exactly entails, and share personal stories. Apurva Paithane, who's organising it as part of LGBTQI+ collective The QKnit, tells us, "Anyone can take part, since it not restricted to people with previous experience in drag." So, attend it if you want to learn more about a subject that is still alien to many Indians.

On: July 20, 5.30 pm

At: HAIKU Jam, Waroda Road, Bandra West.

Call: 9821467082

