Dragon tattoo turns barcode for Amyra Dastur

Dastur's look in Rajma Chawal is inspired by Rooney Mara's get up from acclaimed Hollywood film



Anirudh Tanwar and Amyra Dastur in the film

After having Radhika Apte slip into traditional Rajasthani attire to depict the social evils in the state's villages in Parched (2015), director Leena Yadav has opted for an entirely distinct and edgy look for the leading lady of her next. Amyra Dastur's appearance from Rishi Kapoor-starrer Rajma Chawal bears similarities to Rooney Mara's get-up from David Fincher's mystery drama, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011).



Rooney Mara

mid-day has it that the look underwent 50 iterations before the unit of Rajma Chawal could be satisfied. A source says, "The film will see Amyra sporting a badass look, which is similar to that of Rooney from The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo. In one of the stills, she is seen sporting an undercut with chevrons on the side. She will also have a number of tattoos on her body, with one on her neck [of a barcode] being distinctive." Dastur shaved one side of her head for an edgier look, it is learnt.

The drama revolves around a boy who falls in love with a girl. She is more rebellious than religious. Production insiders say, "The unit brainstormed for days to decide how the lead actor should appear. There were all certain that the look should be something that Amyra hasn't sported before, and distinct from the rest of the cast. They started with a sharp pixie haircut and rough curls, and after improvising on it, zeroed in on this one." Instead of fretting over the damage done to her locks, Dastur was apparently excited to "go completely wild". "She even suggested that she should go bald, but we knew that wouldn't fit the part as well as this one did." The film, also starring Anirudh Tanwar as Kapoor's son, will roll in November. It will explore the father and son's strained relationship.

