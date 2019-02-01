Drake gifts USD 10,000 to McDonald's workers

hollywood

Drake stopped by one of the branches of the fast-food giant over the weekend, and was photographed handing the impressive amount in cash to two female McDonald staff members

Drake

Rapper Drake has gifted USD 10,000 in cash to two female McDonald's employees at a store in Los Angeles. The 32-year-old rapper stopped by one of the branches of the fast-food giant over the weekend, and was photographed handing the impressive amount in cash to two female staff members.

An eyewitness tweeted a photograph of the exchange, which sees the rapper surrounded by two security guards, whilst holding out the cash to a shocked looking employee, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The good deed comes after his 2018 music video for "God's plan" showed him handing out thousands of dollars in cash to people in Florida, paying for others' groceries and donating massive checks to institutions such as the Miami Fire Department and the University of Miami's Frost School of Music.

