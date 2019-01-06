Drake kisses underage fan during concert

hollywood

Drake

Canadian rapper Drake kissed a female fan onstage even after finding out that she is underage and told her, 'I like the way your breasts feel against my chest.' A video went viral where the 32-year-old rapper inviting a female fan on stage and flirting with her during the concert on Thursday.

According to a YouTube user, it is said that the clip was filmed in 2010 in Denver, People reported. In the clip, the 'In My Feelings' singer can be seen dancing with the girl. He is seen kissing her on her shoulders and later while standing behind her, the rapper hugs her around her chest.

The video also shows the Canadian rapper is asking her age and admitting that he can get in trouble for doing this. Speaking to the audience, the 'God's Plan' singer is seen saying, "I get in trouble for sh*t like this." He then goes on to ask the fan, "How old are you?" to which she replies that she is seventeen.

'I can't go to jail yet, man," the rapper is seen saying, adding, "How do you look like that? You thick. Look at all this." He is seen further saying,, "I had fun," addimg, "I don't know whether I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest. I just want to thank you."

The video shows the singer going on to kissthe underage girl on her hands, forehead, cheeks as well her lips while the audience clap and cheer. Meanwhile, fans took their aggression to Twitter, 'Drake is a whole entire piece of sh*t for this,' a Twitter user wrote. 'Drake Is Over,' another Twitter user wrote. Earlier in 2017, Drake had made headlines when he stopped a concert to call out a audience member for groping women.

