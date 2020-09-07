Search

Drake: Sound check

Updated: 07 September, 2020 09:11 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

A snap review of new music

Drake
Drake

The video of Drake's Laugh now cry later earns brownie points for its visual appeal. But, its sound-scape isn't far distanced from the songs we've heard from the rapper before. The promo single from Drake's album, Certified Lover Boy, also features Lil Durk. And while it may be a good pick for casual listening, it isn't one that you are likely to scout for, when searching for a musical retreat.

Drake shines when made to deliver high-tempo songs, but has also brought forth chart-toppers like the modestly paced Hotline bling as well. This one, however, fails to hit the right notes.

First Published: 07 September, 2020 04:30 IST

