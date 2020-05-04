Drama for all

Theatres venues are shut in the city. Live performances are likely to not see the light of day for a while too. For practitioners in the city and outside, it has been a trying time. However, as time passes, the community is exploring new ways of staying connected with the audience. A recorded play here, a live discussion there; several mediums that are being explored to ensure you are connected with the form even while you isolate.

Aasakta Kalamanch, Pune

Ever since the lockdown began, Aasakta Kalamanch has taken the opportunity to put up online some of its older critically-acclaimed productions. The latest to be uploaded is Matra Ratra, directed by Mohit Takalkar, and featuring Radhika Apte and Sagar Deshmukh in the cast, the Marathi play tells the story of a young urban couple that decides to live together. While at it, also check out their new project, Art in Halt that features artistes reading poetry and prose to make sense of these times.

Rangakarmee, Kolkata

It was last week that noted theatre practitioner, teacher and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, Usha Ganguli passed away. As a tribute to her, Rangakarmee Theatre has released Antaryatra online. A piece written, directed and performed by Ganguli herself, Antaryatra is a personal journey through many women characters that Ganguli plays ably and with much sensitivity. It is also a play that encapsulates her contribution to and her journey in theatre.

Sheena Khalid

Sheena Khalid, Mumbai

Studio Perfection Bandra, a production by Gaurav Ogale and Kommune, performed by Sheena Khalid, is the heartwarming story of a photo studio in the little bylanes of Bandra. Run by a certain Albert, and photographing the many moods of its customers, the piece is layered and effortless. The simple story told with the help of pictures and graphics will make you want to come back for a re-watch.

Danish Husain

Danish Husain, Mumbai

Actor and poet Danish Husain has turned the lockdown into one filled with poetry, if you are willing to listen. What began as a way to recount his experiences has got a life of its own and turned into a lockdown poetry open mic that invites listeners and poets from across the globe. Listen in, to these IGTV performances and listen to Husain's own poetry as well.

Rangashankara, Bengaluru

After a successful online storytelling festival, Bengaluru's Rangashankara has started Maniyenda Manige (Kannada: From home to home) that will feature digital play readings. The first session featured actors BV Shrunga, Keerthi Bhanu, Sripathi Manjanabailu, Prashanth Hiremath, Nandini KR and Huligappa Kattimani reading Girish Karnad's acclaimed Kannada play Taledanda.

Shapeshift Collective's Lullaby, Stranger

Shapeshift Collective, Mumbai

Besides performances and discussions, thespians are also using their social media handles to spread positivity in these otherwise anxious times. One such is the recent Lullaby, Stranger by Shapeshift Collective that brings together performers from around the world in a video. The haunting melody is dedicated to those who are stranded and hopes the world can see its loved ones again, soon.

. 21 Din, 21 Raat, a project that documents the lockdown through eight actors and the stories of people affected by it.

. From theatre discussions to talks and older productions, here's where you need to be to keep yourself updated.

. Trailers, interviews and entire plays like Khwaab Sa and Trivial Disasters. We recommend Piya Behrupiya for a watch.

. Readings of a collection of letters, published and unpublished.

