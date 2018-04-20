Drama series 'Jett' featuring Carla Gugino green lit

"Jett", starring Carla Gugino, has been given a straight-to-series order by Cinemax

Jett, starring Carla Gugino, has been given a straight-to-series order by Cinemax. The 46-year-old actor will play world-class thief called Daisy 'Jett' Kowalski, who soon after her release from the jail, is forced to go back into the dark world of crime to make ends meet, Variety reported.

Gugino will also executive produce. The show will be directed and written by Sebastian Gutierrez, Gugino's longtime partner and collaborator. Gutierrez, Mark Stern, Stuart Ford, and Dana Brunetti will also executive produce with Stacey Levin co-executive producing. Global Road Entertainment will produce.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever