Drama you can tune into

When Meher Acharia-Dar curated the first edition of Theatre Live, little did she realise that there will be viewers tuning in from all over the world, let alone parts of the country. And yet, the success led to her putting together a second edition, Theatre Live 2. Spread over eight days, until Sunday, the ongoing festival features several theatre artistes in talks and performances. "While Namit Das and Shruti Vyas performed original music, Sunil Shanbag and Neena Kulkarni spoke of her journey, taking them back to theatre in their college days. Shriya Pilgaonkar performed a story she had written on her grandfather and he logged in to comment and Lillete Dubey made her Instagram debut with daughter Ira Dubey," Acharia-Dar says of the sessions.



Lillete and Ira Dubey

Up next is a solo reading by actor Sonali Kulkarni, a comic take on COVID news by stand up artiste Anu Menon and actors Sumeet Vyas and Anand Tiwari who will read poetry, among others. "I let the performers choose who they wanted to perform with and it has resulted in some great partnerships," Acharia-Dar explains. The festival has also partnered with Akvarious Live.



Meher Acharia

What sets the second edition apart? Acharia-Dar confirms it is the fact that there are more performances than talks this time and a mix of young and older theatre artistes. Also, a storytelling session for children.

On Till May 10

Log on to bookmyshow.com

