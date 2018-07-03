Dravid, Ponting inducted into ICC's Hall of Fame

Along with Dravid and Ponting, retired England woman wicketkeeper-batter Claire Taylor was also named in the 'Hall of Fame' during a ceremony in Dublin on Sunday

Rahul Dravid

Former India captain Rahul Dravid and Australian legend Ricky Ponting have been inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame for their stupendous achievements in international cricket.

Along with Dravid and Ponting, retired England woman wicketkeeper-batter Claire Taylor was also named in the 'Hall of Fame' during a ceremony in Dublin on Sunday. Dravid became only the fifth player from India to be named in the elite list. The other four Indians are former skippers Bishan Singh Bedi, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble. Ponting is the 25th from Australia to receive the honour.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever