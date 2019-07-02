Draw the law

things-to-do

At a workshop this weekend, participants will get hands-on understanding of laws around women's rights and a demo of how to create comics about them

The workshop will look at the cartoon strips of Hemant Morparia (top) and RK Laxman as inspiration

"Most people don't know what is wrong," Noell-Ann Park says. Citing examples of cases pertaining to revenge porn or cyberstalking, she emphasises that when it comes to understanding and knowing the law, there is a lot of hand-holding to do and the sooner you do it, the better. That's why this weekend the associate at city-based law firm Nappinai & Co will be part of a workshop where people not only get a hands-on lesson on the law, but will also get to learn this through comics.

Laws Through Cartoons is a collaboration between the law firm, Safecity (Red Dot Foundation) — a platform that crowdsources personal stories of sexual harassment and abuse in public spaces, the Indian School of Design and Innovation (ISDI) and the Consulate of Canada.

The event includes a session where Park will brief participants on modules comprising information on how to file a Firsthand Information Report (FIR), the POSH and POSCO acts, cybercrimes under the Information Technology Act, 2000, Indecent Representation of Women ( Prevention) Act, 1986 and Equal Remuneration Act, 1976. "The main idea is to simplify the law for the youth and we're looking at people over the age of 15. Since we specialise in cybercrime and IT, we have learnt that a lot of these crimes occur within peer circles i.e. people are more likely to confide in their friends than in parents or teachers. So, if they know the law at an early age, they will be able to help out their own friends," Park explains.

Ranjit will help participants create comic strips on each law, within 15 minutes

Each module will be followed by a 10-to 15-minute drawing session where artist Jai Ranjit, a faculty member of ISDI, will touch upon how to illustrate these laws as comic strips.

After quickly illustrating an example of what he will be teaching on Saturday with a pen and watercolour, he elaborates, "Comics as a medium are very approachable and relatable, and artists like RK Laxman and Hemant Morparia have delved into political themes with issues too complex to understand well. We're looking at it from an extremely beginner- friendly point-of-view but it would be good if participants come equipped with the knowledge of current happenings."

ON June 6, 10 am to 2 pm

AT ISDI, One Indiabulls Centre, Lower

Parel.

LOG ON TO bit.ly/LawsThruCartoons

