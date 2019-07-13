Drawing funds from the art world

things-to-do

The proceeds from an art bazaar in Lower Parel will go towards the upkeep of a Bandra library dedicated to women

Aqui Thami (left) goes through a book at Sister Library

The whole basis behind Sister Library in Bandra is to bring women to the fore in the creative arts space. That's what Aqui Thami primarily had in mind when she launched it in May this year, which stocks only books that female writers have penned. But running the venue — just like running any other business in a high-rent city like Mumbai — needs a fair amount of financial muscle. And it's only fitting that a bunch of women from across the country have now joined forces to lend Thami a helping hand, in the form of an arts bazaar at a Lower Parel venue that will be held today.

Thami tells us that around 100 artists from all over India have sent in their work, which people can buy for as little as '50 while the most expensive item is '2,000. "Half the proceeds from the sales will go to the artists, and half will be used to fund the library," she says, adding that the event will include three workshops on subjects like narrative zine-making and working with clay, apart from a garage sale.

Thami also says that the same event was first held in Pune, following which there were other editions in cities like Ahmedabad and Chennai. This, though, is the first time that it's being held in Pune. So, attend it, loosen up your purse strings, and support a cause aimed at boosting the influence of creative women.

On Today, 12 pm to 6 pm

At Todi Mill Social, 242 Mathuradas Mill Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Call 7506394240

