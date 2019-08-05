DRDO successfully test-fires 2 quick reaction surface-to-air missiles

national

"According to an official statement, two missiles were tested against two live targets meeting complete mission objectives of engaging the targets. QRSAM, with many state-of-the-art technologies, engaged the targets at different ranges and altitudes

A photo of the DRDO test-fire missiles (Pic courtesy/Twitter/RMO India)

Odisha: India successfully on Sunday initiated back-to-back two flight tests of its state-of-the-art quick-reaction surface-to-air missiles (QRSAM) against live aerial targets from a base in Odisha. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test-fired the two missiles from the integrated test range (ITR) at Chandipur in Odisha.

"Two missiles were tested against two live targets meeting complete mission objectives of engaging the targets. QRSAM, with many state-of-the-art technologies, engaged the targets at different ranges and altitudes," an official statement informed.

The entire mission was captured by various electro-optical tracking systems, telemetry systems and radar systems. The all-weather and all-terrain QRSAM system has been developed for the Army, with search and track on the move capability having a very short reaction time. Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister congratulated the DRDO on achieving the significant milestone, the statement added. "The systems are equipped with indigenously-developed phased array radar, inertial navigation system, data link and RF seeker."

The missile can be mounted on a truck and stored in a canister and is also equipped with electronic countermeasures against jamming by aircraft radars, defence sources informed. QRSAM uses solid-fuel propellant and has a range of 25-30 km, the sources said. The first trial of the quick reaction surface-to-air missiles was conducted on June 4, 2017, they added and on February 26, 2019, two rounds of trials were successfully carried out on the same day.

The two missiles were tested for different conditions and altitude. The test flights had successfully demonstrated their high manoeuvring capability, propulsion, aerodynamics and structural performance, the sources added.

With inputs from PTI

