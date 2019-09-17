DRDO UAV crashes in farmland in Karnataka, none injured

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Defence Research and Development Organisation crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Chitradurga district on Tuesday, a video of which has gone viral.

However, no casualties were reported. The incident created quite a scare at Jodi Chillenahalli village as a loud noise was heard after the drone crashed. Soon, a large number of people gathered at the spot. Confirming the incident, Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Arun K told PTI that the UAV crashed in the areca nut farm this morning, but no one was injured. Videos of the broken UAV went viral on social media.

According to state government officials, the testing of the aerial vehicle called 'Rustom-2' was in progress when the incident occurred. When contacted, a DRDO official declined to comment on it.

