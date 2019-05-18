Dreaded criminal arrested in Ghaziabad after brief encounter

national

A dreaded criminal was arrested after an exchange of fire with Kavi Nagar police here on Saturday.

Representation Image

Ghaziabad: Kavi Nagar police on Saturday arrested a dreaded criminal after an exchange of fire in Ghaziabad. Police said that the accused identified as Sharukh, who was carrying Rs 25,000 bounty on his head, was arrested but his accomplice fled the spot.

According to police, "One motorcycle and a licensee pistol have been recovered from the criminal." "A team is carrying out search operations in the area," police added.

One Constable along with the criminal, who was injured in the process was sent to the hospital for treatment. A case has been registered in this regard. Further investigation is underway.

In another case, a 23-year-old man identified as Mohit was shot at multiple times and critically injured by a group of men in Rohini in New Delhi on Saturday, police said. Mohit was attacked around 6:30 am when he along with his three friends were sitting in a car.

A senior police officer said that four men in a vehicle pulled up alongside Mohit's car and one of them got out and pointed a gun at the victim. Though the victim's friends managed to run away, Mohit, who was slow-footed, was chased by the armed man and his accomplices.

Mohit ran towards a colony in Sector -11 and was shot at multiple times. He suffered injuries and is admitted at a city hospital. His condition is said to be critical. The perpetrators, who have been identified, fired 15-14 rounds, he said.

The officer said police and the forensic team have inspected the spot and Mohit's friends are being questioned. It is suspected to be a case of personal enmity, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

<h2>Top News Stories Of The Day</h2><ul><li><span style="font-size: medium;"><strong><a title="TV actor claims cops brutally thrashed him and minor brother all night" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/tv-actor-claims-cops-brutally-thrashed-him-and-minor-brother-all-night/20964152" target="_blank">TV actor claims cops brutally thrashed him and minor brother all night</a></strong></span></li><li><span style="font-size: medium;"><strong><a title="Man creates fake 'sex chat' profiles after losing housing society poll" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/man-arrested-for-creating-fake-sex-chat-profiles-after-losing-housing-society-poll-in-malad/20964150" target="_blank">Man creates fake 'sex chat' profiles after losing housing society poll</a></strong></span></li><li><span style="font-size: medium;"><strong><a title="Angry after his wedding is called off, man stabs aunt in Andheri, held" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/mumbai-crime-angry-after-his-wedding-is-called-off-man-stabs-aunt-in-andheri-held/20963196" target="_blank">Angry after his wedding is called off, man stabs aunt in Andheri, held</a></strong></span></li><li><span style="font-size: medium;"><strong><a title="Mumbai Crime: Private firm's housekeeper films co-worker changing, held" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/mumbai-crime-private-firms-housekeeper-films-co-worker-changing-held-in-andheri/20964151" target="_blank">Mumbai Crime: Private firm's housekeeper films co-worker changing, held</a></strong></span></li><li><span style="font-size: medium;"><strong><a title="Water supply: Down to 13 percent, Mumbai is running on reserve" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/water-supply-down-to-13-percent-mumbai-is-running-on-reserve/20963199" target="_blank">Water supply: Down to 13 percent, Mumbai is running on reserve</a></strong></span></li><li><span style="font-size: medium;"><strong><a title="Mumbai Crime: Senior citizen thrashed for feeding strays in Andheri" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/mumbai-crime-senior-citizen-thrashed-for-feeding-strays-in-andheri/20963198" target="_blank">Mumbai Crime: Senior citizen thrashed for feeding strays in Andheri</a></strong></span></li><li><span style="font-size: medium;"><strong><a title="Tanushree Dutta's lawyer: Cops speaking to those who know nothing" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/tanushree-duttas-lawyer-cops-speaking-to-those-who-know-nothing/20964153" target="_blank">Tanushree Dutta's lawyer: Cops speaking to those who know nothing</a></strong></span></li><li><span style="font-size: medium;"><strong><a title="Forest department asked to probe snake rescuer's death in Sewri" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/forest-department-asked-to-probe-snake-rescuers-death-in-sewri/20963197" target="_blank">Forest department asked to probe snake rescuer's death in Sewri</a></strong></span></li><li><span style="font-size: medium;"><strong><a title="Denied permission to protest, those against reservation cry foul" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/denied-permission-to-protest-those-against-reservation-cry-foul/20964155" target="_blank">Denied permission to protest, those against reservation cry foul</a></strong></span></li><li><span style="font-size: medium;"><strong><a title="Dhule woman's death: State orders probe" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/dhule-womans-death-state-orders-probe/20964154" target="_blank">Dhule woman's death: State orders probe</a></strong></span></li><li><span style="font-size: medium;"><strong><a title="Borewells at Cross Maidan become latest Mumbai Metro victims" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/borewells-at-cross-maidan-become-latest-mumbai-metro-victims/20963195" target="_blank">Borewells at Cross Maidan become latest Mumbai Metro victims</a></strong></span></li><li><span style="font-size: medium;"><strong><a title="Nishtha Dudeja: The Haryana girl who won Miss Deaf Asia 2018 crown" href="https://www.mid-day.com/photos/nishtha-dudeja-the-haryana-girl-who-won-miss-deaf-asia-2018-crown/28203" target="_blank">Nishtha Dudeja: The Haryana girl who won Miss Deaf Asia 2018 crown</a></strong></span></li><li><span style="font-size: medium;"><strong><a title="Aarohi Pandit: Mumbai girl is world's first to cross Atlantic Ocean" href="https://www.mid-day.com/photos/aarohi-pandit-mumbai-girl-is-worlds-first-to-cross-atlantic-ocean/49983" target="_blank">Aarohi Pandit: Mumbai girl is world's first to cross Atlantic Ocean</a></strong></span></li><li><span style="font-size: medium;"><strong><a title="These photos of politicians working out will give you fitness goals!" href="https://www.mid-day.com/photos/rahul-gandhi-to-yogi-adityanath-inspiring-photos-of-politicians-working-out/15882" target="_blank">These photos of politicians working out will give you fitness goals!</a></strong></span></li><li><span style="font-size: medium;"><strong><a title="The king is dead, long live the mantri" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/the-king-is-dead-long-live-the-mantri/20964190" target="_blank">The king is dead, long live the mantri</a></strong></span></li><li><span style="font-size: medium;"><strong><a title="editorial" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/mid-day-editorial-a-warning-for-those-who-fight-for-justice/20964165" target="_blank">mid day editorial: A warning for those who fight for justice</a></strong></span></li><li><span style="font-size: medium;"><strong><a title="Internet legend Grumpy Cat passes away" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/internet-legend-grumpy-cat-passes-away/20963189" target="_blank">Internet legend Grumpy Cat passes away</a></strong></span></li><li><span style="font-size: medium;"><strong><a title="Grumpy Cat passes away: Twitter mourns death of internet's favourite cat" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/grumpy-cat-passes-away-twitter-mourns-death-of-internets-favourite-cat/20963193" target="_blank">Grumpy Cat passes away: Twitter mourns death of internet's favourite cat</a></strong></span></li></ul>