Dream debut for champs Nahar

Nahar International School's U-14 girls team with their MSSA Div-II winnerÃ¢Â€Â™s trophy at Cross Maidan yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Nahar International School (Andheri) completed a triumphant debut, winning the girls' U-14 Div-II crown in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school football tournament.

In the final, the Nahar International girls held their nerve to overcome Navy Children School (Colaba) 4-3 via the tie-breaker after the match finished goalless at the Goan Sports Association ground yesterday.

In the crucial tie-breaker, Vriddhi Chopekar, Keisha Virani, Tanisha Saxena and Saanvi Mange converted for Nahar International, while Navy Children scored through Antara Mazumdar, Simran Singh and Rishika Singh. Earlier, in the third-place match, Canossa Convent (Mahim) beat St Joseph's Convent (Malad) 3-0. Bhumika Mane scored a brace while Jheel Jain netted one for the Mahim side.

