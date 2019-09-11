Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to head back to his hometown for promotions!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Dream Girl. A fortnight ago, the makers of the film dropped the trailer of the quirky family entertainer, which is already winning hearts. In the movie, Ayushmann essays the role of a young man imitating female voices which leads to hilarious results.

Since then, the duo has been on a promotional spree. They have been visiting various cities promoting the film. Now, Ayushmann is all set to head back to his home town Chandigarh for the same. This will be the first time the actor will be heading home after winning the National Award for Best Actor earlier this year.

Ayushmann Khurrana's portrayal as Pooja has received accolades from his fans and peers in the industry. The national-award-winning actor has become the talk of the town for his performances in films like Article 15, Andhadhun. The audience is excited to see him as Pooja in Dream Girl now.

Dream Girl showcases Ayushmann playing a guy who dresses up as women characters for the local dramas and confidently so, which leads him to pick up a job in a radio station which requires him to speak to the listeners in an effeminate voice! Within no time, the quirky Pooja takes over the whole city with her inviting voice and soothes every one who calls her.

In an exclusive chat with mid-day, Ayushmann revealed that for him, mimicking and that too in a female voice is not new. He admitted that he had mimicked in a female voice when he was a teenager. "I have mimicked in a female voice when I was 14 years old. I used to call my first girlfriend, and most of the times her dad used to pick up the call, forcing me to imitate in a female voice," the actor said.

During his college days, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor used to mimic voices of Shah Rukh Khan, Amrish Puri, Gulshan Grover, and Nana Patekar.

While director Raaj Shaandilyaa had originally planned to have a woman dub for the part, he was so impressed with Khurrana's version that he decided to retain it in the film. "It was important that I dub for myself because the punches would die if you use someone else's voice. I gave it a shot, and fortunately, it worked. Raaj had given me the references of a few men, who prank people by talking like a woman. I studied those videos extensively," says Khurrana.

The movie also stars a crackling ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, and Raj Bhansali. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Dream Girl is all set to release on September 13, 2019.

