Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana to sing the unplugged version of Ik Mulaqaat

The trailer and soundtrack of Ayushmann Khurran and Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl has taken over the country. The film has grabbed the attention of audiences who are excited to witness this comedy on the big screen. The songs of Dream Girl, especially Ik Mulaqaat, has been receiving appreciation from all quarters.

Now, Ayushmann is all set to croon this song in his soulful voice. Fans are going to be delighted with his rendition of the song. The music of the film has struck the right chord with audiences across India. While the first song, Radhe Radhe, celebrates the festive fervour of Janmashtmi, Dil Ka Telephone gives the audience a sneak peek into the madness of the movie. Besides these songs, the remix of the iconic song Dhagala Lagli Kal has also enthralled the audience.

Recently, the makers of Dream Girl treated the viewers with a new song, a romantic ballad, titled Ik Mulaqaat, which became an instant favourite with the fans. With the film releasing this week, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the excitement alive.

Ik Mulaqaat captures the awkwardness and excitement of the first date. Ayushmann and Nushrat are seen strolling through the narrow lanes of a colourful bazaar, sharing sweet-nothings with each other. Ik Mulaqaat has been composed by Meet Bros and is sung by Altamash Faridi and Palak Muchhal, and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. The film releases on September 13, 2019.

