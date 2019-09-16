Dream Girl Box Office Day 3: Ayushmann, Nushrat-starrer mints Rs 18 crore

Thanks to the constant buzz and massive word of mouth publicity, Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha has received a positive response from the audience.

The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial managed to rake in Rs 18.10 crore on Sunday, taking the total collection to Rs 44.57 crore. Dream Girl, which released worldwide on September 13 minted Rs 10.05 crore on the first day and Rs 16.42 crore on Saturday.

The film has become Ayushmann's second-biggest weekend opener till date just behind Badhaai Ho. The latter had minted Rs 45.07 crore due to an extended weekend.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Dream Girl beat Raazi, Stree and Uri: The Surgical Strike in weekend collections. While Raazi raked in Rs 32.94 crore, Stree Rs 32.27 crore and Uri: The Surgical Strike minted Rs 35.73 crore over the weekend.

#DreamGirl runs riot at the BO... Packs a fantastic total, setting the BO on ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ on Day 2 and 3... Trends better than #Raazi [âÂ¹ 32.94 cr], #Stree [âÂ¹ 32.27 cr] and #Uri [âÂ¹ 35.73 cr]... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 44.57 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019

Positive word of mouth has helped Dream Girl rake in the moolah at the box office. In an exclusive interview with mid-day earlier, the National Award-winning actor said that he has already received the best gift he could have asked for. "Dream Girl is off to a good start. What's gratifying is that with this film, the trade has started viewing me in a different light altogether," he said.

Dream Girl showcases Ayushmann Khurrana's character of a guy who dresses up as women for local dramas. The guy, in the film, is so confident which leads him to pick up a job in a radio station requiring him to speak to the listeners in an effeminate voice. Within no time, Pooja, Ayushmann Khurrana's female voice, takes over the whole city with her inviting voice.

Also starring Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, and Raj Bhansali, the Ekta Kapoor production released on September 13, 2019.

