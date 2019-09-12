Dream Girl Celeb Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's film gets a thumbs up

On Wednesday, Ayushmann Khurrana held a special screening of his film, Dream Girl, at a multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai. Apart from Khurrana, his co-star Nushrat Bharucha was in attendance along with the other star cast. Ayushmann made an entry with his real-life Dream Girl, wife Tahira Kashyap, and son, Virajveer Khurrana.

Other celebrities who attended the Dream Girl screening were Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho co-actor, Sanya Malhotra, Ravi Dubey, Aparshakti Khurana, Surveen Chawla, director Dinesh Vijan and Shashank Khaitan with their families.

Shashank Khaitan, who directed newbie Janhvi Kapoor with Ishaan Khatter in Karan Johar's Dhadak, is in love with Dream Girl. "dreamgirl is such a funny and sweet film. @ayushmannk has to be one of the bravest actors around. His choices are just superb and he gives his all to every character and performance. He is terrific in the film. The dialogues of the film are brilliant, and keep u laughing throughout [sic]," wrote Shashank on his Twitter account.

Aparshakti Khurana also spoke about the film in a very unique way. He shared a picture with his elder brother, Ayushmann, on his Instagram account and wrote: "Conviction is his middle name. Totally loved the film. Congratulations to the entire team. By the way, my mom always wanted a daughter, but she had two nasty boys. Actually one nasty and one, not so nasty. Anyway I think mumma will be really happy to see @ayushmannk bhaiya as pooja. Meet the #DreamGirl tomorrow #13KoTeri [sic]"

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra also wrote good words for the film. He wrote: "DreamGirl Puja Khurana you managed to win my heart and how. This hilarious film will keep you in splits throughout. What an amazing watch. Kudos to the entire team.I’d like to say this again, Puja Khurana you have my heart @ayushmannk you have my number call me please pujha [sic]"

Actress-producer Neetu Chandra also hailed the film's director, Raj Shaandilyaa, and wrote that now onward producers will chase him for their films. She wrote: "Hey Raaj @writerraj Producers are going to chase you from this friday. The writer/director of #Dreamgirl Loved the film. This will surely cross100cr. Mark my words. You all will be in love with this POOJA [sic]"

Actor Ravi Dubey also couldn't stop talking about Ayushmann Khurrana's performance in this film. He wrote: "#Dreamgirl is outstanding @ayushmannk attempts the unattempted blows your mind and earns your respect as an artist @nowitsabhi @NushratBharucha #annukapoor @ActorVijayRaaz @OyeManjot amaze you with their performances, kudos to the captain of the ship @writerraj ..proud brother [sic]"

Speaking of Dream Girl, the film showcases Ayushmann Khurrana's character of a guy who dresses up as women for the local dramas. Ayushmann plays a guy who can speak in a female voice. Within no time, Pooja, Ayushmann Khurrana's female version, takes over the whole city with her inviting voice and soothes every one who calls her.

The movie also stars a crackling ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, and Raj Bhansali. The film is directed by Raaj Shandilya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Ashish Singh. Dreamgirl is all set to release on September 13, 2019.

