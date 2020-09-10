Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa tests COVID-19 positive

Raaj Shaandilyaa, the director who has films like Dream Girl, Freaky Ali, Bhoomi, Welcome Back to his credit, has tested COVID-19 positive. A source close to the director shared in an interview with ETimes, "Raaj has contracted COVID-19. You may talk to him in the morning." When contacted, Shaandilyaa confirmed the news saying, "I have quarantined myself at home."

When asked about his health and when did he start experiencing symptoms, Raaj mentioned, "It all began 7 days back when I developed a fever that did not go down. Finally, I got myself tested for Coronavirus."

On the professional front, the director will be next seen backing the film KTina, starring Disha Patani and a comedy flick with Varun Dhawan.

The director will also make a series based on the lockdown. Shedding some light on his pandemic project, Raaj mentioned in an interview with mid-day, "My characters are based on what I am reading and listening. The series will capture the stories of daily-wage workers, migrants, cops and alcoholics."

He added, "Comedy comes out of emotions. My show is not a comedy, it has a humorous premise and there is a difference between the two. When people look back at this time, they will come to terms with how they survived the pandemic."

