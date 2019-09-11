Dream Girl Gat Gat song: Get high on this groovy party track

Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha has become one of the most talked-about films in recent times. After releasing some of the quirky songs, Radhe Radhe, Dil Ka Telephone, which is dominating the chartbusters, the makers of the film have released another track, Gat Gat, which is sure to be a hit at party clubs.

Music composed by Meet Brothers, lyrics by Kumaar, the song, Gat Gat has been crooned by Jass Zaildar and Khushboo Grewal. The makers of Dream Girl arranged a special musical event a few days ago, where Jass and Khusbhoo released this song by performing live. The official video song released on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

Take a look at the song here:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha look super energized while performing in this song Gat Gat. A few days ago, the makers of Dream Girl shared a funny video wherein, even Sanjay Dutt can't get enough of Pooja's melodious voice. Sanjay Dutt is heard saying in the video, "Hello Pooja Kaisi ho, Aree Sanju bol Raha hu, Aree 50 Tola.. 50 Tola, Haa Sanju Baba, Kaisi ho, acha yeh Batao kab mil Rahi ho, 13 tareekh?. 13 Tareekh done, Pakka Naaa?, Ae Camera Bandh kar, Bandh kar, Ok Pooja 13 ko Milte hai, Love You!"

Dream Girl showcases Ayushmann playing a guy who dresses up as women characters for the local dramas and confidently so, which leads him to pick up a job in a radio station which requires him to speak to the listeners in an effeminate voice! Within no time, the quirky Pooja takes over the whole city with her inviting voice and soothes every one who calls her.

Boasting of a crackling ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, and Raj Bhansali, Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Dream Girl is all set to release on September 13, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates