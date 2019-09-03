Dream Girl Ik Mulaqaat song: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's first date

music

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's new song, Ik Mulaqaat from Dream Girl is soulful

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in a still from the song. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ayushmannk

After releasing peppy songs like Radhe Radhe, Dil Ka Telephone, Dhagala Lagali from Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's upcoming film, Dream Girl, the makers have released its fourth song. The song titled, Ik Mulaqaat is finally out and it will tug at your heartstrings.

The trailer of Dream Girl created excitement amongst the audience, as they have been left awestruck by Ayushmann Khurrana's character portraying a female named 'Pooja'. In the trailer, one can see that Ayushmann aces every mannerism of a woman. Whereas, this song Ik Mulaqaat showcases the other side of the actor.

Take a look at the song here:

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media to release the song and wrote: "A date to remember!"

Ik Mulaqaat perfectly captures the shyness and excitement of the first date. Ayushmann and Nushrat are seen walking through the narrow alleyways of a colourful market. The Sufi-inspired melody, composed by Meet Bros, has been sung by Altamash Faridi and Palak Muchhal, and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Boasting of a crackling ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee and Raj Bhansali, Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Dream Girl is all set to release on September 13, 2019.

