Dream Girl special screening: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha rock the floor

Dream Girl is one of the most awaited releases of the year, thanks to its quirky and unique content. In the movie, Ayushmann Khurrana, essays the role of a young man imitating female voices which leads to hilarious results. The makers have kept the curious crowds on their edge by sharing hilarious behind-the-scene videos and dialogue promos from the film.

A day before the release of the film, the makers held a special screening at a multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai. Apart from Khurrana, his co-star Nushrat Bharucha was in attendance along with the other star cast and several Bollywood celebrities.



Ayushmann Khurrana with his wife. All pictures/Yogen Shah

The National Award-winning actor was accompanied by his wife Tahira Kashyap, and son, Virajveer Khurrana. Ayushmann looked stunning in his white t-shirt, black trousers, and a white jacket, while Tahira looked beautiful in black long dress.

Ayushmann Khurrana with his wife and son

Nushrat Bharucha, who plays Ayushmann Khurrana's love interest in Dream Girl, turned heads at the screening in her white co-ord set.



Nushrat Bharucha at the screening

Apart from the star cast, Ayushmann's brother and actor Aparshakti Khurana graced the event with his wife Akriti. Aparshakti was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi.



Aparshakti Khurana at Dream Girl movie screening

Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho co-actor, Sanya Malhotra was another actress that grabbed the attention of photographers through her attire. The Dangal girl looked pretty in a white off-shoulder blouse paired with black high-waist trousers.



Sanya Malhotra at the Dream Girl movie screening

Other celebrities who attended the special screening were Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ravi Dubey, Jonita Gandhi, Kunika, Manjot Singh, Shakti Mohan, Mukti Mohan, Neeti Mohan and husband Nihar Pandya, Raj Bhansali, Ravi Dubey, Sanya Malhotra, Saqib Saleem, Sharad Kelkar and Shashank Khaitan with wife Nalini Datta.

Speaking about Dream Girl, the movie showcases Ayushmann playing a guy who dresses up as women characters for the local dramas. This leads him to pick up a job in a radio station which requires him to speak to the listeners in an effeminate voice! Ayushmann Khurrana's portrayal as Pooja has received accolades from his fans and peers in the industry. Last month, the makers dropped of Dream Girl has won hearts and the film's quirky plot has certainly become the talk of the town.

Apart from Ayushmann, the film has an ensemble cast of Nushrat Bharucha, Manjot Singh, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, and Raj Bhansali. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Dream Girl releases on September 13, 2019.

Also Read: Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals the secret behind his voice

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates